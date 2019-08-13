Gympie student claims top university award

TOP MARKS: Gilldora's Henry Fredman has won a University Medal from UQ for outstanding academic achievement in the field of physiotherapy.

GILLDORA'S Henry Fredman has taken the challenge of being a top student literally, this month claiming a prestigious University of Queensland award.

The 22-year-old student has been awarded a UQ University Medal for outstanding academic achievement in the field of physiotherapy.

The medal is awarded to the top 1 per cent of honours graduates.

Mr Fredman's mother Deb said he received the medal in the mail, being "too busy” to go to his own graduation ceremony last month.

Henry Fredman with his medal. Contributed

And that claim may be an understatement - Mr Fredman is now studying for a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree.

He said his academic achievement was a direct offshoot of being educated in Gympie.

"Jones Hill School and St Pats College gave me a great start,” he said.

"The schools, the sport, and the friendships here in Gympie have made me ready for the big wide world at university.”

He had not lost touch with his roots, though.

"We (the class of 2014) keep in touch and I really enjoy coming home when I can,” he said.

When he is not buried in the books, Mr Fredman works part-time as a physio in Brisbane.

His downtime - if he can find it - is often spent on fishing trips.

"Life is busy, but rewarding.

"I am really enjoying it.”