Gympie struck by mass power outage

More than 1200 Gympie region residents have been left without power thanks to a mass blackout.

UPDATE 4.10PM: AN ENERGEX spokesman said power has been restored to most properties.

The outage was caused by a fault in the underground network, he said.

EARLIER 3.40PM: MORE than 1200 Gympie residents are without power due to an as-yet unknown problem with the region's grid.

Southside is the worst hit with 1196 properties powerless, including those along Power Rd, Sorensen Rd and Mary Valley Rd.

Another 50 customers at Monkland have been affected, 24 more are cut off at Pie Creek and nine are without electricity at Jones Hill.

One more property on Byron St in Gympie has been left without power, too.

An Energex spokesman said the company is investigating the cause of the power outage.