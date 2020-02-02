Menu
$500,000 in upgrades to one Gympie St benefits visitors and residents alike.
Gympie street has greater appeal since upgrade

Donna Jones
, donna.jones@gympietimes.com.au
2nd Feb 2020 4:00 PM
DOG-LEG shaped Mellor St is the first street many visitors to Gympie see, if they are disembarking from the historic Mary Valley Rattler Railway Station.

It has a broad variety of retailers and trades from coffee shops, antiques and beauty services to floor coverings, home improvement and plumbing supplies.

You can even find everything you need to make your own home brew and cheeses!

Even though the retailers may have changed a number of times over the years, the street itself has remained relatively unchanged since it was first sealed.

That was until a half million dollar improvement plan was enacted by the Gympie Regional Council in the middle months of last year.

John Kelly from Kilkivan Antiques and Fine Art likes the upgrades to Mellor St.
The upgrade project, that revitalised the street between Amy St and Lady Mary Terrace was entirely funded by the Queensland Government Works for Queensland Program.

“The upgrading of Mellor Street aims to revitalise important elements of one of Gympie’s busiest commercial and residential hubs,” a spokeswoman for the Gympie Regional Council said at the beginning of the project in March last year.

“Mellor Street is the link beteen Gympie’s Heritage Rail and civic precincts and is unique, in that it accommodates local business as well as residential houses.

“These proposed improvements look to add aesthetic and practical value to Mellor St, not only for traders and residents, but visitors to our region.”

The work was completed in Spring and included the addition of trees, shrubs and garden landscape elements, refurbishing the footpaths and kerbing, reducing the speed limit to 50 km/h and creating formal on-street car parking.

