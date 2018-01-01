Gympie storms into New Year (and other things that happened)

Nature unleashed its own light show in Gympie on New Year's Eve.

1. Wet and wild finish to 2017

NOT content with just fireworks, nature unleashed its own New Year's Eve light show on the region with a series of storm cells that rolled through, cutting power to some areas and cancelling plans in others.

The region's north took a beating, with blackouts reported in Curra, Gunalda and Glenwood, while the latter town also received 25mm of rain.

The storms also put a halt to residents' parades to the east, with the Tin Can Bay New Year's Eve Carnival being cancelled for safety concerns after a cell ripped through.

The weather also unleashed some fury on the Mary Valley, knocking down power lines on the Mary Valley Highway between Kandanga and Tuchekoi Rd and sprinkling 7mm of rain onto Imbil.

2. Gympie rings in the New Year

THE wet weather may have dampened some of the celebrations, but it did not extinguish them with crowds braving brief showers in Gympie to celebrate at Nelson Reserve.

While the ground may have been soggy underfoot, the night's live music from artists including Reece Mastin, Jacob Lee, and Taylor Sheridan kept people dancing.

3. Hunt for Lotto winner

SOMEONE in the region has started the new year $1 million richer, but right now who that is is anyone's guess.

Golden Casket officials are desperately seeking the holder of the winning ticket from Saturday night's Lotto Megadraw, which was purchased at NewsXpress Gympie on Mary St.

While the winning ticket was registered, Golden Casket's Matt Hart said the owner could very well be on holidays and have no idea of their windfall.

"You may not think it is possible that you are the winner we're looking for but if you have purchased a ticket and not checked it you are in with a chance,” he said.

"We are urging all players to check their entries as soon as possible and if you discover you are holding the registered division one ticket, contact Golden Casket on 131 868.

4. Quiet night

FIREWORKS this New Year's Eve were mostly confined to the skies, with police only reporting to minor incidents around the region.

While a Police spokesman said QPS were called out to deal with "loutish” behaviour at Rainbow Beach, no major incidents were reported around the region making for a quiet and enjoyable night for everyone.

In fact, the spokesman said crowds were not only "generally well behaved” in Gympie but across Queensland.

5. Panicked pets

NOT everyone had a ball on New Year's Eve, with a number of pets bolting from their homes during the night thanks to the combination of fireworks and thunder.

A number of lost and wandering animals have been reported found on social media so if you or someone you know is missing one of their beloved friends, or you've made a new one overnight then make sure you contact RSPCA to hopefully bring families back together to and help start 2018 on a good note.