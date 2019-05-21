Gympie store relocating to new Goldfields

ON THE MOVE: Ben Hole, one of the owners of Iron Addicts Supplements in Mary St, is excited the business is relocating to the new-look Goldfields Plaza over the next four weeks.

ON THE MOVE: Ben Hole, one of the owners of Iron Addicts Supplements in Mary St, is excited the business is relocating to the new-look Goldfields Plaza over the next four weeks. Donna Jones

IRON Addicts Supplements is moving and that's going to mean more of everything.

More parking, more lines, more stock, more staff and most importantly, more customers.

At least that's what co-owner Ben Hole is hoping for.

He and Suzanna Lund own the Mary St supplements store and NRG Health Club on River Rd and a move to the newly-refurbished Goldfields Plaza has him excited for the future.

"It's a done deal. We have to be in before June 16,” he said.

The new Goldfields store is going to be sleek, light and modern and the additional floor space means the company can extend their range of pre-workout and fat-burner lines.

Mr Hole said the position of the new store was what sold him on the move.

"It's going to be good. There's more parking and when everyone comes in to do their shopping, they can pick up their supplements at the same time,” he said.

He also hoped the additional foot traffic would lead to the opportunity of employing more staff to help out at the new Goldfields store.

Mr Hole thinks the June 16 deadline is to ensure all the stores in the centre are open and ready for the Goldfields Plaza grand re-opening day, which at this stage set down for June 22.

At the event, Mr Hole said he was hoping to have a couple of giveaways throughout the day and the business partners would also be there promoting the River Rd health club.