Gympie Star Wars fans ready to feel the Force

OPENS TOMORROW: Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in a scene from the movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Supplied by Disney. Lucasfilm

THE Force is strong in Gympie at the moment as Star Wars fans wait with bated breath for the advanced screening of The Last Jedi at 12.01am Thursday morning.

Gympie Cinemas will be having its traditional midnight screening of episode eight after it screens the seventh movie in the iconic franchise, The Force Awakens, as a unique double feature event starting tomorrow night and following on into the early hours of Thursday morning.

There has been a great deal of speculation as to the direction this newest movie will take and fan theories have abounded as to who the mysterious darkside character of Snoke is and who will survive this latest movie, after Harrison Ford's character of Han Solo was killed off in episode seven.

All these questions will hopefully be answered for avid fans who have already bought their tickets for this special event.

The special double feature has been well supported so far, according to Gympie Cinema manager Sharon Crane.

"There's a fair bit of excitement and lots of tickets sold to our double feature, between 30 and 40 so far. We've even sold tickets to some of our other sessions too,” Ms Crane said.

Star Wars fans need not despair that they will miss seeing it on the big screen, however.

One of the two cinemas will be devoted to screening The Last Jedi exclusively five times a day until Boxing Day, after it officially opens Thursday.

Tickets for the double feature are available from the Gympie Cinemas during business hours.

Check the website for more information.