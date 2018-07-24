Gympie star enjoys golden AFL moment

Zac Langdon and Gympie's Lachlan Keeffe (right) celebrate the GWS Giants' win over Port Adelaide on Sunday.

Zac Langdon and Gympie's Lachlan Keeffe (right) celebrate the GWS Giants' win over Port Adelaide on Sunday. DAVID MARIUZ

GYMPIE AFL product Lachlan Keeffe celebrated his first win in GWS Giants colours against the Port Adelaide Power on Sunday.

Keeffe was tasked with a negating role on Power star Justin Westhoff and collected seven disposals in his fourth game for the season as the Giants earned an important 22-point win at the Adelaide Oval.

Originally selected as an emergency, Keeffe was called up to replace an injured Sam Taylor in the selected side.

He had previously fronted up for the Giants in losses to Geelong, West Coast and North Melbourne.

Speaking with Giants TV after the game, the 28-year-old said he was relieved to be in a winning side after the previous defeats.

"It was great to get the win, I thought I was a bit of an omen there for the boys for a little while, I played three earlier in the year and lost all three,” he said.

"Sam's been playing a great role for us ... I just wanted to come in and try to replicate that.

"It was great to get the win interstate against a tough opposition.”

Keeffe said manning Westhoff had presented a formidable challenge.

"He was up and back in a couple of positions so I was just trying to keep a close eye on him and not give him any room, (he's a) quality player.

"I'm just trying to do my job for the team and hopefully I was able to achieve that.”

GWS surged to sixth spot on the AFL ladder with the win, setting them up for a big chance at playing finals with five home-and-away games left this season.

Keeffe will be hoping he can retain his spot in the lineup when the Giants take on St Kilda at Spotless Stadium this Saturday.