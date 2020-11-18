Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Peter Matthews pleaded guilty to stalking after he phoned a woman 7500 times in three months.
Peter Matthews pleaded guilty to stalking after he phoned a woman 7500 times in three months.
News

Gympie stalker calls woman 7500 times in 3 months

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
18th Nov 2020 12:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GYMPIE man who stalked and harassed his ex girlfriend by phoning her an average of once every 12 minutes for more than three months straight has been given a suspended jail term for his “absolutely stupid” behaviour.

Father of eight Peter Matthews was 58 years old when he began 96 days of harassment against the woman after their relationship ended.

Gympie District Court heard from February 24, 2018 to May 11, 2018 Matthews called her 7499 times, leaving voicemails on a number of occasions.

Matthews pleaded guilty to stalking in Gympie District Court this week.
Matthews pleaded guilty to stalking in Gympie District Court this week.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Matthews’ lawyer told the court his client accepted his actions were “absolutely stupid”, and said some of those calls were pocket dials; this was met with scepticism by Judge Glen Cash, who noted even so they “couldn’t possible account for more than a small portion” of the calls made.

“Logic would suggest the overwhelming number of those calls were to harass her,” Mr Cash said.

He accepted Matthews guilty plea to the stalking charge, sentenced him to six months jail, suspended for a year, and issued a restraining order against him.

crime gympie court gympie crime gympie district court stalker stalking
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: 3 crews on scene of grass fire in Imbil township

        Premium Content UPDATE: 3 crews on scene of grass fire in Imbil township

        News The QFES says three crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire in Imbil believed to have been started by a lightning strike this afternoon

        WARNING: 'Very dangerous' storms brew as mercury hits 41.6C

        Premium Content WARNING: 'Very dangerous' storms brew as mercury hits 41.6C

        Weather Some Queensland towns recorded their hottest day in six years

        Dad films up women’s skirts at shopping centre ‘for thrill’

        Premium Content Dad films up women’s skirts at shopping centre ‘for thrill’

        Crime He has been stood down as president of a kindergarten committee

        Tow truck driver groomed then had sex with a child

        Premium Content Tow truck driver groomed then had sex with a child

        News A Gympie court has been told he began talking to her through Snapchat, calling her...