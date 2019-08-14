Menu
THE Gympie woman accused of stabbing her "on again, off again" boyfriend has appeared in court this week.
Gympie stabbing accused has court matter adjourned

JOSH PRESTON
14th Aug 2019 5:29 PM
THE woman accused of stabbing her "on again, off again” boyfriend after a brawl on a busy Gympie street had her case adjourned in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

Woman accused of 'lacerating' her lover's kidney

Teleaha Edward Crystal Gallaher, 18, is charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm by maiming, disfiguring or disabling following an incident on Horseshoe Bend in late May.

Ms Gallaher was granted release on bail in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday.

She is next due to face the court on September 4.

