GYMPIE STABBING: Accused charges expected to be upgraded

TRAGIC EVENTS: Gympie CIB detective sergeant Rob Lowry addressing the media after the alleged stabbing at the Monkland St and Bruce Highway intersection on September1. Arthur Gorrie

CHARGES against the man accused of stabbing Gympie man Tylor Bell are expected to be upgraded after the victim died in hospital on Sunday.

An alleged altercation occurred at the intersection of the Gympie Highway and Monkland Street at about 2:45pm last Sunday, on Father's Day, the Queensland Police Service reports.

Stabbing victim Tylor Bell Contributed

A 31-year-old man sustained serious stab wounds and was airlifted to hospital, where he passed away on Sunday.

A 26-year-old man was charged with one count each of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in public.

It is expected the charges against the man will be upgraded, QPS reported.

He is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on November 11.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901705749