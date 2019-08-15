Menu
THE Gympie woman accused of stabbing her "on again, off again” boyfriend has appeared in court this week. Petr Kratochvi/CCO 1.0/Edited
News

Gympie stabbing accused, 18, back before the court

JOSH PRESTON
by
14th Aug 2019 5:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE woman accused of stabbing her "on again, off again” boyfriend after a brawl on a busy Gympie street had her case adjourned in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

READ MORE

- Woman accused of 'lacerating' her lover's kidney

Teleaha Edward Crystal Gallaher, 18, is charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm by maiming, disfiguring or disabling following an incident on Horseshoe Bend in late May.

Ms Gallaher was granted release on bail in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday.

She is next due to face the court on September 4.

gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court gympie news stabbing accused stabbing allegations
Gympie Times

