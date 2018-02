THERE will be oodles of malarky next month when the Rotary Club of Gympie throws a St Patrick's day Irish Craic at the Gympie Civic Centre.

In aid of Little Haven Palliative Care and the Community Bus, the Craic will include a three course dinner, great entertainment, raffles, auction, prizes, Irish dancers and lots of green.

Tickets are available from Karinya Florist in Mary St for $50 each and doors open on the night at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.