Gympie squash coaches on the lookout for future stars

IN FULL SWING: Members of the junior Gympie Squash community. BACK FROM LEFT: Sophie Chappell, Joe Lynch, Matthew Robinson (coach), Callum Beaman and Eli Hall. MIDDLE FROM LEFT: Toby Catlin, Blake Catlin, Ksenia Robinson and Benjamin Lucken. FRONT FROM LEFT: Bryce Arcora and Alexander Robinson.

SQUASH: Victory Squash have signalled a big end to their first year in the region, with an upcoming junior tournament and "come and try day” combination next month set to grow interest in the sport on a local level.

The tournament, locked in for Sunday November 11, will see up-and-coming squash stars come from as far as the Gold Coast to play off against a host of young Gympie athletes.

Victory Squash coach Matthew Robinson said the tournament would present a unique opportunity for youths to test and develop their skills.

He said the game was starting to grow in the region and pointed to encouraging signs for the future.

"There will be kids from Dalby coming, kids from the Gold Coast, and we'll have our guys here too. It's not all set in stone yet and I'm not sure of the exact age brackets but it should be great to see,” Robinson said.

"Numbers are on the rise, I think we haven't yet scratched the surface of its potential. Squash has been maligned, the popular thing has been to say it's an old person's sport, it's a dying sport.

"Numbers are going back up, we're not quite seeing them on a local level yet but we're starting to see some bigger nights now, we're stoked.

"We've got two full nights, A Grade's full with 40 players coming on their night, and 32 players on B grade night.”

Robinson encouraged all Gympie region juniors to try their hand at the game or hone their craft under high-level coaching at their upcoming free trial day, taking place the day before the tournament.

"Any juniors are welcome to come and have a go, it's for anyone and everyone up to the under-19 level,” he said.

"Even from as young as five, if they can hold a racket in their hands and swing it, come and have a go.”

Experienced professional Squash coach Robyn Prentice, who boasts "a track record of teaching Squash to all ages and levels”, will lead the development sessions.

Register by calling 0438 963 761 before Friday November 9.