Gympie 'sprummer' could delay our purple rain

THE iconic burst of purple flowers around the Gympie region could be delayed this year with the continued onslaught of "sprummer” weather.

The record-breaking winter warmth and lack of rain has also resulted in an expected record low wheat yield for farmers, reduced cotton planting around St George and a worrisome season for mango and watermelon growers.

Temperatures in Gympie on Wednesday reached 30.8 degrees, and last Wednesday's 31.3 maximum was our hottest September day in four years - five degrees above average.

The summer-like spring weather has forced the Bureau of Meteorology to coin the term "Sprummer”.

"There could be a delay in the peak flowering season (typically in October) because of that warm winter,” the BoM said.

"Often a burst of rain helps spring the flowers to life. Most jacaranda trees flower in spring but it does depend on how much rain falls.”

Bowen Growers chairman Carl Walker said regional winter crops struggled with the lack of rain following Cyclone Debbie's destruction earlier in the year.

"It could be a bit tough for mangoes and melons this summer if we don't get much more rain,” he said.