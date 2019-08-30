Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie Hammers women's halfback Georgia Zemanek and Colts fullback Brae McAllister, 17, at Albert Park.
Gympie Hammers women's halfback Georgia Zemanek and Colts fullback Brae McAllister, 17, at Albert Park. Bec Singh
News

Gympie sports are jam packed - the city needs more ovals

Shelley Strachan
by
30th Aug 2019 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

AS WINTER draws to a close this weekend and we enter a very busy grand final and presentation season, it's time to start a serious conversation around our local sports facilities.

Talk to anyone involved in running a winter sport in this town and you know our playing surfaces are bursting at the seams.

Gympie needs more ovals.

Devils at Jack Stokes Ovals.
Devils at Jack Stokes Ovals. Philippe Coquerand

$1.25 million upgrade for the new home of Gympie cricket

Football codes are currently sharing facilities - to the cost of some but not others - and while the council is to be applauded for the master plan which has already been put into action to take Albert Park and the One Mile Ovals into the future, there has been no mention of additional sporting fields.

Gympie Hammers v Caloundra at Albert Park 2019
Gympie Hammers v Caloundra at Albert Park 2019 Troy Jegers

Gympie has always been a very competitive sporting centre, and we have two footballers currently making their mark on the code at a national level.

Gympie touch football Wide Bay trials - #3 Emily Collyer
Gympie touch football Wide Bay trials - #3 Emily Collyer Troy Jegers

The number of rugby union players in this town has skyrocketed in the past 12 months, going from about 300 last year to 800 this year. Women's rugby is responsible for a lot of that growth, and with the national zeitgeist loving women's sport and wanting to nurture it, there is a lot of grant money up for grabs for the communities that are smart enough to have a plan in place on how to spend it.

Gympie needs a plan. Now.

ALF: Gympie Cats Ray Warren Oval Unveiling - Dean Warren, Kim Read, Shannon Warren, Helen Warren, Ray Warren, Kellie Kent, Glenn Warren.
ALF: Gympie Cats Ray Warren Oval Unveiling - Dean Warren, Kim Read, Shannon Warren, Helen Warren, Ray Warren, Kellie Kent, Glenn Warren. Leeroy Todd

Our population is growing, and will grow even faster once the Bruce Hwy Bypass is completed, which means more people playing sport and an even greater need for more ovals.

Gympie Regional Cricket at the the One Mile Ovals.
Gympie Regional Cricket at the the One Mile Ovals. Bec Singh

Our council cannot afford to sit on its hands on this.

albert park gympie cats gympie council gympie devils gympie football gympie hammers gympie sport one mile ovals rugby union
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Woman pleads guilty to possessing meth, stealing

    premium_icon Woman pleads guilty to possessing meth, stealing

    Crime A woman has pleaded guilty to possessing meth and stealing at Sunshine Plaza.

    • 30th Aug 2019 10:14 AM
    'RAW AND REAL': The movie set to shock Australia

    premium_icon 'RAW AND REAL': The movie set to shock Australia

    Movies “It shows how little people know about goes on in the industry."

    • 30th Aug 2019 10:05 AM
    Gympie faces hot, dry spring after sorely low winter rain

    premium_icon Gympie faces hot, dry spring after sorely low winter rain

    News Gympie records just over half the average rainfall for winter

    • 30th Aug 2019 10:04 AM
    WHO IS TO BLAME? Aquatic centre repairs to cost $70,000

    WHO IS TO BLAME? Aquatic centre repairs to cost $70,000

    News Council says re-opening comes first, investigation next

    • 30th Aug 2019 10:03 AM