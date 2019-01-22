Gympie sporting talent to make debut in AFLW

AUSSIE RULES: A year on the sideline taught Gympie's Jessy Keeffe a lot but this year she is eager to make her debut.

Keeffe re-signed for the Brisbane Lions last year, and with the season to start next Saturday she has been pushing herself harder for a spot in the starting side.

"The big thing is I have been there an extra year and I have learnt a lot from not getting a game because I have been pushing myself harder,” she said.

"The new girls are freshly 18 and they have a little bit of a learning curve, to take advantage of the year.

Jessy Keeffe posing at the 2019 Lions AFLW launch at Victoria Park, Brisbane 21st of January 2019. (AAP Image/Josh Woning) AAP - Josh Woning

"It is hard to pick who is going to be playing but that is what makes us such a strong team. It is going to be tough for the other teams to play against us.”

The ruck said there was always a struggle trying to stay positive if she was not picked.

"It is always in the back of my mind and every single year that comes along, more talent but we go through the season taking it one game at a time, just doing as much preparation and if you do not get the chance you work even harder and stay positive,” she said.

"As soon as you drop your head you aren't giving yourself a chance.”

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 15: Jesse Keeffe handballs during a Brisbane Lions AFL training session at Leyshon Park on January 15, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/AFL Media/Getty Images) Chris Hyde

The Lions season launch on Monday night marked the start of the season for Keeffe.

"This is where I start to get excited and it starts to become real,” she said.

"I'm more fired up. This year I have been very focused on 100 per cent determined. The launch felt like the start and hopefully my hard work has paid off.”

Lions v GWS on Sunday, February 3 at 4.05pm at South Pine Sports Complex, Brisbane.