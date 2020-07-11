GYMPIE SPORT: What’s been happening in the region this week

It was a busy week for Gunabul's golfers.

HERE’S the latest from around the Gympie sporting scene this week.

Albert Bowls Club

COMING UP

Sunday 12th July – RSL game with 10.30am start Mufti

Wednesday 15th July – Graded Mixed Pairs 12.30pm. Mufti

Saturday 18th July – Championships – details to be advised

Sunday 19th July – Scroungers sponsored by Rick Wadrop. 12.30pm Mufti

Sunday 26th July – QRI game – details to be advised

REGULAR GAMES

Every Wednesday, 12.30pm start. Graded Club Selected Pairs mufti.

Every Friday, 12.30pm start – Open mixed jackpot pairs uniform

First Tuesday each month, 10am start – Men’s open jackpot pairs mufti.

Coaching sessions are available by arrangement – please contact the Club (5482 1095)

For social bowling – Hire of hall or functions inquiries please phone the club 5482 1095 or leave

a message. New bowlers welcome.

Albert Bowls Club Ladies Section

Welcome back ladies for a wet first day

A and B Singles are now being called names into Merryl $5.00 nomination fee close and drawn 30th July First round 6th August I will let you all know if you are called Final of pair 30th July V Robertson K Gerick v J Parkyn J Walker have a great game Division meeting 13th July Good bowling ladies.

Gympie Queens Park Tennis

The Queens Park Tennis Centre at the corner of Jane St and the Bruce Hwy is open for social tennis from 5.30pm on Thursday and Monday nights and Saturday mornings from 6.30am, weather permitting. All players welcome.

Guidelines in relation to COVID-19 virus are to be followed, including not shaking hands with your opponents. Please read the posters at the Centre.

The Sunshine Coast Fixtures will recommence on July 12 (Sunday) at midday. As a result of COVID-19 restrictions, bring your own food instead of a plate to share. Spectators are welcome to visit Queens Park to watch the action.

Courts are available for hire at any time. For more information about court hire contact Greg Hampson on 0407136725, Kym Ireland on 0419794675 or Jenny Kachel on 0402775023.

Hash House Harriers

This week may have been the last bush trek for a while. Not everyone was fortunate enough to return back to base unscathed.

On Monday we will be running from 8 Johnstone Road, Southside at 6pm. Hope to see everyone there. New runners and walkers always welcome.

Gunabul Par 3 Golf Club

Hi Fellow Golfers.

Tuesday 30 Jun 20, McClintocks Fuel Supplies and Neal’s Family Meats Sponsored Tuesday Monthly Medal.

A fine morning and good conditions, saw the field compete for the Tuesday Monthly Medal. Although the conditions were fine, not many of us managed to take advantage of them. Two Players who did were todays winners:

Winner of the McClintocks Fuel Supplies Fuel Voucher Dave Wippell with a 51 net.

Runner Up and winner of the Neal’s Family Meats, Meat Voucher, Brian Foxall with 55 net.

Neal’s Family Meats Pin Shots, Fred King and Lawrie English.

Congratulations to the winners.

Thursday 2 July 20 Social Competition.

Front 9 – B. Christensen with 18 points

Back 9 – Ray Seeley with 18 points.

Accuracy Drive Sponsored by Moya Valley Poultry: Ann Martell.

Well done to all.

Saturday 4 Jul 20, saw Gunabul teams compete in the, Top Snap Property Visual Unlimited, sponsored 3 Persons Devils Ball Event. Sponsored by Paul Williams of Top Snap, Sunshine Coast. With fine weather, the course in very good condition and a good field of players the event saw some great scores handed in.

Winners on the day were:

Andrew Warden, Glen Lamperd and Lawrie English with 80 points.

Runners up: Rudy Vander Maat, Jeff Streat and Steve Grant with 72 points.

Pin Shots on every hole 1st Paul Williams, 2nd Glen Lamperd, 3rd Lawrie English, 4th Glen Lamperd, 5th Andrew Warden, 6th Marcus Sutton, 7th Fred King, 8th Andrew Warden, 9th N/A, 10th Marcus Sutton, 11th Jeff Streat, 12th Steve Grant, 13th Paul Williams, 14th Greg Kay, 15th Marcus Sutton, 16TH Bill Nolan, 17th Fred King, 18TH N/A, Ladies N/A.

Congratulations to all on a great day.

Many Thanks to Paul Williams from Top Snap Property Visuals Unlimited, for his ongoing sponsorship and support.

Upcoming Major Events:

Presidents Day 11 Jul 20, Single Stroke Event.

Saturday 25 Jul 20 Four Mile Quarry Sponsored Monthly Medal.

Tuesday 28 Jul 20 McClintocks Fuel Supplies, Neal’s Family Meats Sponsored Monthly Medal.

Well that’s all for this week. Please remember that COVID-19 restrictions are still in play, Social distancing, not touching/removing the flags by hand, no hand shaking or hi fives at the end of the round. Help keep yourselves and families safe from COVID-19.

Happy Golfing

Steve