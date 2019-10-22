Gympie sparky, father of three realises lifelong Army dream

Gympie father Jamie Keogh has this week enlisted into the Australian Army Reserves.

A GYMPIE father of three and auto electrician has followed through on his lifelong dream of joining the Australian Army Reserve this week.

Jamie Keogh, a Gympie local for the past 35 years, has taken on a part-time role as an Infantry Soldier, which begins with a 35-day initial training course encompassing physical training, weapon handling, drill, first aid, navigation and field craft.

Mr Keogh said he hopes the Reserves will help him develop new skills to compliment his career, and the part-time nature will allow him the flexibility to fit in Army commitments around his current job, family, and lifestyle.

"I'm looking forward to the mateship, fitness and working shoulder-to-shoulder with highly skilled soldiers,” he said.

"I hope to expand my current knowledge and skills and to use what I already know for something important. I believe the training and development I'll receive in the Army will be highly beneficial in my current job.

"Ever since I can remember I've wanted to join the Australian Army; their values and courage have always been an inspiration for me.

"I was fortunate enough to walk the Kokoda track with my brother-in-law while he was serving in the Army. I found the history, the people and culture amazing.”

Senior Military Recruiting Officer, Maroochydore Captain Jace Ford said the training Mr Keogh will experience is "deliberately challenging”.

"The training ... has been designed to prepare new recruits to be soldiers in today's Army. Our training will expose them to rewarding new challenges that may take them outside their comfort zone,” Captain Ford said.

"Recruits gain a sense of achievement, purpose and confidence during basic training, and on completion of the course feel justifiably proud of what they have achieved.”

