Gympie sparkie can handle the job, no matter the size

THE A TEAM: Next Generation Electrix staff (from left) Luke Grubb, Ben Harney, Locke Seed, Ross Harney, Jarod Healy, Isaac Hooper, Belinda Walker, and Rachelle and Mark Treeby. LEEROY TODD

YOU can't trust big, industrial electrical needs to your average sparkie.

That's where you need someone like Next Generation Electrix (NGE).

Owner and operator of the business, Gympie electrician Mark Treeby, spent 11 years in southern Africa as an oil and gas rig manager and maintenance supervisor, so you know he can handle the big jobs.

A downturn in that industry led to Mark and wife Rachelle discussing starting up NGE.

With Rachelle's background in administration and Mark's industry experience, it seemed only logical they go into business for themselves.

And even though Mark has travelled extensively with his work, he was born and grew up in Gympie and remains a local at heart.

"Our point of difference is even though Mark is the boss, he is on the frontline, working with his team, and is the first point of contact,” Rachelle said.

His team consists of four trade qualified electricians and two apprentices, plus the administration staff.

The business started off small in the Treeby's own backyard about 18 months ago, but soon the couple and their staff were leasing a shed.

As of February this year NGE has expanded to a new location at 50 Violet Street.

While NGE may specialise in the big jobs, Mark and his team can handle any job, be it industrial, commercial or domestic, and can install and maintain air-conditioning units.

Some of their bigger clients have included timber mills, mining and quarry installations, oil and gas drilling services, asphalt and concrete production facilities, food processing plants and Queensland Emergency Service facilities.

"We're very particular and professional, taking pride in our exceptional customer service and finding opportunities to go above and beyond expectations,” Rachelle said.

And while their minds are focussed on getting the job done to the best of their abilities, their hearts belong to the Gympie community.

"We like to support community groups where we can and sponsor hockey, soccer and rugby league associations,” Rachelle said.