Gympie South Lions Youth of Year has the heart of a lion

Shellie Joseph, the overall winner' of the Gympie South Lions Youth of the Year with club president Lion Bob Bland.

Shellie Joseph, the overall winner' of the Gympie South Lions Youth of the Year with club president Lion Bob Bland.

ST PATRICK'S College student Shellie Joseph has wowed judges to be named Youth of the Year in the club final of the Gympie South Lions Club's prestigious Youth of the Year Program.

Shellie also won the public speaking section of the competition.

Her five minute prepared speech provided the platform for an impressive and impassioned plea to look after our environment for the sake of future generations.

Shellie was one of six contestants from Gympie State High, James Nash State High and St Patrick's College.

FROM LEFT: YOTY chair Rob White, Bryn Jenkins (St Pat;s), Shellie Joseph (St Pats), Rachel Stevens (GSHS), Laura Byrne (GSHS), Amelia Elliott (GSHS) Zoe Powell (JNSHS), and club president Bob Bland.

All six contestants demonstrated a flair for public speaking, prompting Youth of the Year chair, Lion Rob White, to declare the speeches some of the best he had experienced over many years of the program.

In summing up, the judging panel chair Mark Desmond congratulated all contestants and paid a special tribute to their parents and schools who have played a critical role in fostering the students' development into well rounded and articulate citizens and future leaders.

The Youth of the Year Program, which has been running for more than 50 years, is designed to encourage, foster and develop leadership in conjunction with other citizenship qualities in youth at the age when they are about to enter the fields of employment or higher education.

The qualities sought after are those of leadership, personality, sportsmanship, public speaking and good citizenship.

The next level of the program is the regional final, which will be held in Gympie on March 9.

If successful, Shellie will progress to the district final on a journey which could take her all the way to the national final at the Lions Convention in May.