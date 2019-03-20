Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie singer songwriter Emma Beau delivered a stunning rendition of her song 'Wild Heart' on Tuesday night at the Brisbane Exhibition Centre.
Gympie singer songwriter Emma Beau delivered a stunning rendition of her song 'Wild Heart' on Tuesday night at the Brisbane Exhibition Centre. Bianca Holderness
News

Gympie songstress wins at Queensland Music Awards

Philippe Coquerand
by
20th Mar 2019 4:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE folk-country songwriter Emma Beau won the Country Music category of the Queensland Music Awards on Tuesday night for her single Wild Heart, walking barefoot to the stage after slipping her shoes off because she was convinced she wasn't going to win.

The former Gympie High student said yesterday she was thrilled.

COUNTRY MUSIC WINNER: Gympie singer songwriter Emma Beau won the country music category award at the Queensland Music Awards on Tuesday.
COUNTRY MUSIC WINNER: Gympie singer songwriter Emma Beau won the country music category award at the Queensland Music Awards on Tuesday. Anwyn Howarth

"I honestly didn't think I was going to win the award. I took off my shoes and that was when they announced my name so I had to walk barefoot collecting the award.”

Emma thanked her supporters, parents and Cindy Vogels, who designed her performance outfit.

"It was an amazing moment and one I won't ever forget. I just love country music.”

The annual party to celebrate Queensland music took place at the Royal International Convention Centre, Brisbane Showgrounds to a sold out crowd.

Hosted by The Grates' Patience Hodgson and comedian Mel Buttle, the star-studded night featured performances by Amy Shark and DZ Deathrays, Resin Dogs, Clea, Bobby Alu, Emma Beau and Tokyo Twilight.

country music emma beau fidel player queensland country awards queensland music awards singer songwriter
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Two men taken to hospital after Chatsworth crash

    premium_icon Two men taken to hospital after Chatsworth crash

    News The crash occurred just after 4pm in Chatsworth.

    • 20th Mar 2019 5:03 PM
    DAF considers new methods in wake of vessel sinkings

    premium_icon DAF considers new methods in wake of vessel sinkings

    News 'If it was a false alarm - it would only be a matter of phone calls'

    • 20th Mar 2019 3:45 PM
    Gympie dairy farmer says industry is doomed

    premium_icon Gympie dairy farmer says industry is doomed

    News Not even the $1 milk off shelves can help struggling dairy farmers..

    • 20th Mar 2019 3:44 PM
    Mates dream ends in $80k hole after Stirling Homes crash

    premium_icon Mates dream ends in $80k hole after Stirling Homes crash

    News One of them is now homeless and still waiting