Gympie songstress wins at Queensland Music Awards
GYMPIE folk-country songwriter Emma Beau won the Country Music category of the Queensland Music Awards on Tuesday night for her single Wild Heart, walking barefoot to the stage after slipping her shoes off because she was convinced she wasn't going to win.
The former Gympie High student said yesterday she was thrilled.
"I honestly didn't think I was going to win the award. I took off my shoes and that was when they announced my name so I had to walk barefoot collecting the award.”
Emma thanked her supporters, parents and Cindy Vogels, who designed her performance outfit.
"It was an amazing moment and one I won't ever forget. I just love country music.”
The annual party to celebrate Queensland music took place at the Royal International Convention Centre, Brisbane Showgrounds to a sold out crowd.
Hosted by The Grates' Patience Hodgson and comedian Mel Buttle, the star-studded night featured performances by Amy Shark and DZ Deathrays, Resin Dogs, Clea, Bobby Alu, Emma Beau and Tokyo Twilight.