PROUD DAY: SPR Jayden Anderson (left) and PTE Emily Kapernick after their march-out ceremony at Kapooka.
News

Gympie soldiers march out at Kapooka in top roles

12th Jul 2018 1:07 PM

TWO former students of Gympie's St Patrick's College received special attention when 78 of the Australian Army's newest soldiers marched out at the Kapooka training base at Wagga Wagga recently.

Jayden Anderson was awarded the Most Outstanding Soldier of 41 Platoon, recognised for his efforts over the 12-week training course.

Jayden Anderson receiving the Most Outstanding Soldier award for 41 Platoon.
The brutal course teaches many skills, including weapons handling, medical training, physical fitness and navigation exercises, ending with a week-long field exercise that was made even more difficult in sub-zero winter conditions.

SPR Anderson now continues his training as a combat engineer with the Royal Australian Engineers at the Holsworthy Training Base in Sydney.

Emily Kapernick, who graduated from Year 12 last year, accepted The Legacy Challenge Shield on behalf of 1 Section, 42 Platoon.

Emily Kapernick receives the Legacy Challenge Shield on behalf of her section.
Emily was the 2IC of the section, the first female to hold this role for 1 Section in more than a decade.

She was also the youngest person ever to fill this role under her section commander, Corporal M. Wielozynski.

The Legacy Challenge Shield was awarded to the winning section of the challenge involving both 41 and 42 Platoons.

Making the win even more special was the fact that they broke the Kapooka obstacle course record.

PTE Kapernick also continues her training at the Holsworthy Training Base as a Military Police Officer.

Proud family and friends of both soldiers travelled to Wagga Wagga for the march-out ceremony.

army march-out australian army emily kapernick jayden anderson kapooka legacy challenge shield most outstanding soldier
Gympie Times

