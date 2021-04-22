Gympie soldier gets USC’s highest academic honour

Former Australian Army infantryman and Gympie resident David Heyne has received the University of the Sunshine Coast’s highest academic honour.

David was presented with the University Medal at his graduation ceremony last month, after he achieved a perfect grade point average of 7 while completing his Bachelor of Science degree.

After a varied career including roles as acting section commander in the army, commercial diver, private security contractor in Afghanistan and assistant funeral director, David enrolled at USC with the goal of becoming a secondary science teacher.

David Heyne at his graduation with USC Head of School, Science, Technology and Engineering Professor Catherine Yule. Photo: Reed Graduation Services

A 180-degree turn in career aspirations came early in David’s degree, when he discovered a keen interest in chemistry.

“USC Lecturer in Biological Chemistry Dr Peter Brooks and Professor Nicholas Paul were key to my transition to pure science,” David said.

“I thoroughly enjoyed Dr Brooke’s analytical science and organic chemistry subjects.

“Having the opportunity to then work with Professor Paul and Dr Brooks as part of a special research project with USC’s Seaweed Research Group cemented my decision, and I’ve been happily learning all I can about chemistry ever since.”

After achieving the highest possible grade for each of his undergraduate subjects, David credited his outstanding results to discipline, time-management, prioritisation, and the support of his wife Brooke.



Since completing his degree David has moved on to work with USC’s Seaweed Research Group on a study into a type of red algae which has been found to reduce methane emissions from beef cattle.

Working out of the Bribie Island Research Centre in Moreton Bay to learn more about how to grow the seaweed species, David and the team hope to inform enough production growth to supplement cow feed on a national or potentially global scale.

“I thoroughly enjoy my new career, which involves research and method development – the thrill of discovery is something I don’t think will ever get old,” he said.

David also works at McCormick Australia’s Sunshine Coast factory, a producer of Gourmet Garden herb and spice products that are exported worldwide.

