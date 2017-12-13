Gympie soda producers take a bite out of business world

The Scurvy Dog lime and chilli soda mascot with some of the product.

The Scurvy Dog lime and chilli soda mascot with some of the product. Renee Albrecht

WHAT would you do with surplus limes from your 20acres (8.09ha) of lime crop?

Why, make cordial, lime salt and a lime and chilli soda, perfect as a mixer and ready-made for margaritas, of course.

And so Scurvy Dog was born, the brainchild of Linda and Daniel Tabone, of Suncoast Limes.

SODA WITH BITE: Linda Tabone from Suncoast Limes in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

"We started selling lime salt and lime juice cordial at the Eumundi and Noosa Farmers' Markets as a way to use up excess fruit,” Mrs Tabone said.

"We were asking people how they were taking their cordial and some of them said with soda water. When people started asking us if we could do lime and chilli salt, we thought a lime and chilli soda would be something different.”

The name Scurvy Dog was one the couple had always liked, because of the associations of citrus (and, of course, limes) helping prevent scurvy in British sailors.

Dan and Linda Tabone, from Suncoast Limes in Gympie, have created an impressive drink. Renee Albrecht

So they had already reserved the name. When the concept for the lime and chilli soda was happened upon, it was a match made in heaven, Mrs Tabone said.

"Obviously because the chilli has a bite, that works with the dog part of the name,” she said.

"We thought it was a good fit.”

The refreshing drink is something the Tabones would love to take nationally and even internationally but unfortunately they lack the financial backing.

"We'd spread ourselves too thinly but for a time we were working with the Innovations Centre through the University of the Sunshine Coast to work out what more we can do,” Mrs Tabone said.

"We've got the customer base there but just can't seem to convince investors to come on board.”

She said she had one customer who contacted her and bought two cases of the soft drink after she sampled a single bottle on the coast.

"She said she just had to chase it up,” Mrs Tabone said.

"Who does that? It's a soft drink. It doesn't have any alcohol in it but she said she just had to have two cases.”

A serving suggestion for Scurvy Dog - Margaritas! Renee Albrecht

Scurvy Dog is a recognisable brand and is available in four-packs from the Charlies bottle-o in Monkland St and in individual bottles from Soma Soma, Emilia's Cafe, Nextra in Centro and the Happy Yak in Smithfield St.

Suncoast Limes has a range of other flavours such as a straight lime soda and a berry lime fizz, in addition to their cordials and salts.

"We're testing the waters on markets for other product lines,” Mrs Tabone said.