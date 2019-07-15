Gympie social workers 'humbled' to be part of grief process

HELPING people accept loss and work through the stages of grief is an important part of the work Little Haven Palliative Care do.

Each year, on the Sunday concluding Palliative Care Week, Little Haven conduct a memorial service at 2pm at The Wesleyan Methodist Church, Exhibition Road, Gympie.

"Little Haven's memorial service is a space to acknowledge the loss of those who have died within our community and care,” said Little Haven social worker Lisa McAulay.

"We close our service by releasing birds into the sky followed by a bit of afternoon tea.

"For me this symbolises sitting with the sadness or pain we feel in grief, releasing it and returning to the everyday task of living - a continuing process which I have the privilege of sharing with many of our families and which I still find humbling,” she said.

Joining Lisa on staff recently is Petrina Fox.

"Supporting people with life limiting illnesses and assisting their relatives and carers is one of the most rewarding jobs one could possibly have,” Petrina said.

"In my short time at Little Haven, I have come to be in awe of the volunteers, staff, patients and their families for their courage and commitment to supporting the holistic wishes of the dying.”