Gympie could be in for a very wet Wednesday.
Gympie could be in for a very wet Wednesday. Contributed
Gympie soaking: Some of us could get 50mm in next 24 hours

Frances Klein
by
26th Jun 2019 9:16 AM
THE surprise rainfall that gave Gympie a decent soaking overnight is likely to continue today and tomorrow with the possibility of large falls in some areas, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Since 9am yesterday, Gympie has received 12mm - sending the June total to 48mm- from an upper trough that is expected to move off the coast by late tomorrow.

In the meantime, showers are likely to deliver 10-25mm across the region, however scattered pockets could dump up to 50mm in some areas, BoM forecaster Jess Gardner said.

"Most people will receive 10-25mm for the 24 hours from now - but some could see upwards of 50mm if you have a couple of heavy showers going straight over you,” Ms Gardner said.

Gympie's Nash St was looking bleak on Wednesday morning.
Gympie's Nash St was looking bleak on Wednesday morning. Contributed

Broken down, the BoM predicts in the next 24 hours 50 per cent of the Gympie region will receive between 10-15mm, 25 per cent up to 30mm and 10 per cent upwards of 50mm.

Higher totals were more likely towards the coast, the forecaster said.

The cloud and rainfall has moderated temperatures in the region, Ms Gardner said.

The overnight minimum was a mild 12.6C in Gympie - more than 4C warmer than June's monthly minimum, while today's top will be slightly cooler than average at 19C.

The warmer mornings will continue for a few days with 11-12C minimum over the coming days.

Gympie's average June rainfall is 60.2mm.

