Gympie snubbed, but will Uber be coming here any time soon?

Uber will not be coming to Gympie, but it is expanding to Hervey Bay and four other regional Queensland cities.

INTERNATIONAL ridesharing giant Uber had no special news for Gympie when it announced impending expansions in five new regional Queensland destinations.

Bundaberg, Gladstone, Hervey Bay, Mackay, Rockhampton were revealed among 15 cities across regional Australia to begin receiving the transport service from December, but the Gold City was left off the list.

Uber's State Manager of Queensland Alex Golden said there were no short-term signs of spreading the service to the region.

"We have no current plans to launch UberX in Gympie, but it's great to hear that there is interest,” Mr Golden said.

"We will continue to monitor demand for UberX in Gympie in the future, and will be sure to keep the community updated on any potential launch plans.”

Four Victorian towns and six in New South Wales were also included in the major operation which will see Uber add around 1.3 million more customers to its Australian servicing list, which already includes more than 3.8 million users.

Since lauching in Australia in November 2012, Uber now operates in 23 towns, including all capital cities.

The mobile-based services uses an official app to connect drivers to passengers, allowing drivers to effectively use their own cars as a taxi service.

Trip fares are calculated and charged through the app.

Speaking with the Fraser Coast Chronicle, Mr Golden said high demand was the reason behind the company selecting Hervey Bay as one of the new locations.

"For quite some time we have been getting a lot of interest,” Mr Golden said.

"This can be seen by the fact that thousands of people have downloaded the app (in the Fraser Coast) to see if they can get a trip.”