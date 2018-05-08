Gympie smashed by rain before biting chill hits

GET READY: The big chill will hit Gympie later in the week when a crisp dry air mass moves in.

GET READY: The big chill will hit Gympie later in the week when a crisp dry air mass moves in. Contributed

THE GYMPIE region copped a widespread drenching yesterday, which, coupled with the Sunshine Coast had the most rainfall in the nation.

The rain band expected to hit the northern parts of Wide Bay and southern Capricornia made its way further south dropping 71mm over Gympie in the past 24 hours and totals of 112mm in the Sunshine Coast hinterland at Yandina.

Totals in the Mary Valley were in the 50-60mm range with Dagun Pocket topping at 60mm, while to the east Cedar Pocket Dam got a wash-out with 68mm and Goomboorian received 51mm.

The rain band responsible for the unexpected downpour is now pushing offshore, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark said, leaving only scattered showers on the radar today and minimal chance of a storm.

The Gympie region radar yesterday showing heavy rain falls in a disappointing finish to the long weekend. Bureau of Meteorology

The sky will remain cloudy and a maximum temperature of 24 is on the cards today, before a sudden shift later in the week when temperatures are expected to plummet.

Gympie will have the coldest temperatures we have seen this year, Mr Clark said, if temperatures drop to the seven degrees predicted on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Falling from the 15 minimums we've seen, the shift will be dramatic, Mr Clark said.

Gympie's seven day forecast will end dramatically when the temperatures drop to single digits over the weekend. Courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

Caused by a dry air mass bringing clear skies and super crisp air, the temperature will be almost four degrees below the average minimum temperatures for this time of year in Gympie.

Our coldest day so far this year of 11.5 degrees was on April 30.

Mr Clark said the cold is likely to stick around once it does hit, with a gradual return to average temperatures.

OVERNIGHT RAINFALL TOTALS