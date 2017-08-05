Gympie sleeps out to combat homelessness

IT'S pitch black at the Gympie Showgrounds, but underneath the grandstand there's a bustle of activity.

Cardboard is being and twisted and shaped into makeshift shelters as members of the community prepare for the annual sleepout to raise funds and combat homelessness.

It's the fifth year the event has been organised by Community Action Inc, who have been working diligently to provide a better standard for the homeless population here in Gympie.

"The theme for this year's sleepout has been Homeless, not Hopeless,” says Community Action's Michelle Hine.

"The unfortunate reality is that because Gympie is a lower socio-economic area, the homeless situation is quite bad.”

Far from the stereotype of sleeping rough, the hidden homelessness in Gympie is centred around couch or house-surfing and attempting to prolong stays at emergency or temporary housing.

The goals of the event are, in part, to provide funding for specialised swags which provide a modicum of comfort for those who are experiencing homeless.

"They normally cost around $300, but we can get them for $100,” Ms Hine says.

"It's not a substitute for a place to live, it's not a fix, but it helps in whatever way it can.”

Community Action has, in the past five years, raised over $65,000 toward a dedicated homeless shelter here in Gympie.

It's slow going admittedly, but critically important in securing government funding toward the project.

With crisis housing in Gympie often at capacity and with the newly-homeless facing an agonisingly long wait-list.

Sean Connelly. Jacob Carson

HERE SINCE THE START

A glance around the room reveals attendance is down on the numbers of last year, but amongst the crowd are a number of committed returning participants.

"I've been at every one for the past five years,” says Vince Johnston.

"The fact we even need an event like this is really an indictment on our society, where the support mechanisms for our community are letting people down.”

Mr Johnston is a committed worker for the causes of drought-stricken farmers across the region and says the issues faced in the cities (namely mental health and relationship stress) are echoed in the country too.

"The reason I'm here and so supportive of this is because the money raised here is being distributed here,” he says.

"Often you don't know when you make a donation where those funds go, not the case here.”

YOUNG BLOOD

Amidst a mass of cardboard, sticky tape and sleeping bags, five young students from James Nash State High School are getting ready for the night.

Fresh from another school-oriented sleepout last week, the students are here to prove the youth of Gympie are fully aware and willing to help with these issues.

It also makes sense, they say, considering how many of their peers are encountering difficulties at home.

"I think people our age are definitely aware of the issues surrounding homelessness,” says Bella Menzies.

"We do still see down at Mary St, sleeping on benches or at the park.

"And I do think there are definitely people, in year 12, who are in a similar situation - crashing on a friends couch or something similar.”

While the students here will be heading back to a comfortable bed at the end of the night, the fact their peers may not be so lucky is definitely something they're not taking lightly.

"We all know people who maybe aren't having such a great time at home, and it's about creating awareness surrounding that,” Declan Nicol says.

The key to fixing this, they all agree, largely starts by starting a conversation on the topic - especially on a high school level.

"Our head of year level has been really pro-active when it comes to making sure everyone feels invited and able to talk about these issues,” Quinn Edwards adds.

In a final meeting toward the end of the night, attendees were reminded their experiences were only a fraction of what actual homeless people experience.

"I remember the first year I slept out, I got so sick in the cold I ended up with pneumonia,” one attendee says.

"But at the end of it, I got to go home to my bed, and people who are struggling don't get that opportunity.”

If you would like to assist or make a donation to Community Action Inc, please head here