Gympie sky promises rain today, but how much?

ALL eyes are on the clouds as they gather over Gympie this morning, promising anywhere between a sprinkle to a decent downpour.

If the sky is to deliver the much-needed rain, today is the best chance this week, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

"We are expecting an upper low that is intensifying at the moment to peak today," BoM forecaster Lauren Pattie said.

Gympie's seven day forecast shows hopes of rain this week. Courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

Currently sitting off shore, the low is expected to come onshore today and extend inland, Ms Pattie said.

While rainfall total expectations are not high, slow moving showers could deliver moderate rainfall, potentially peaking in a thunderstorm in the early afternoon, she said.

Isolated areas in the Gympie region could receive up to 20mm, but the majority of the region is forecast to receive between 2-10mm, with the lower end of the scale being the most likely depending on the development of the upper low, Ms Pattie said.

The activity is forecast to decrease tomorrow, leaving only the possibility of lingering showers into Thursday.

Friday is looking calm and dry, before the return of another system from the west that could deliver another storm with limited falls of up to 5mm expected from the windy trough.

The increased cloud cover this week will keep top temperatures cooler - around the 20C mark, and overnight temperatures warmer at 13-14C for the week.