Sam Renwick. Photo: Troy Jegers
Gympie skater ramps up for possible Olympic bid

Rebecca Singh
rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
29th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
SKATEBOARDING: Gympie skateboarder Sam Renwick could be shredding at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after competing in the YMCA Australian Skateboarding League’s Queensland National Street Skate Qualifier and Skate Australia National Park Championships at the weekend.

Renwick finished third in the street and eighth in the barrel. He’s starting preparations for the Australian national championships in March in Melbourne.

“I have competed in championships before but this is the first time for possibly going to the Olympics,” he said.

I compete in open men’s and the first two have the chance to go to the Olympics.

“I always dreamt of being a pro skater but I never thought of skating being in the Olympics and I never thought I would be going.”

Renwick entered the national competition but the street, where he finished third, was an afterthought.

“I was pretty blown away, I was not expecting it. I was going in the bowl comp on Sunday and did not decide to go in the street comp until just before, but it ended up working in my favour.”

In the lead-up to nationals, Renwick said he would be training non-stop.

“I will be training in Gympie (Youth Precinct and Skate Park),” he said.

“I have skated my whole life, it is second nature and I will just keep working at it and skate every day and being consistent.

“Consistency is key in these comps and get every trick in your run you are going to do.

“You stack one trick and you could be out of the competition.”

Renwick will head to Melbourne a couple of days before and will plan a run.

“I just showed up on Saturday and winged it, but for Melbourne I will plan something,” he said.

“I am excited to be a part of it, but there is a lot of weight on your shoulders to compete against the best street skaters in Australia and the world.

“I have a background in bowl and street skating but some of these professional skaters just stick to the street.

“I try to keep my skating open to everything and if I can get a good run then I might go all right.”

