Gympie sisters conquer Wide Bay Regionals

CHAMPION: Bianca Johnson collected third place overall for the 80cm jumping. first overall for the 100cm show jumping and named Reserve Champion Rider at the Wide Bay Regional Championships in Caboolture on March 18-19.

TALENTED sisters, Cassandra and Bianca Johnson, have returned laden with trophies from the Wide Bay Regional Championships in Caboolture earlier this month.

Victory College students Cassandra and Bianca (Year 12 and Year 10 respectively) both competed at the event on March 18- 19 and performed admirably.

DO YOU LIKE SPORT? FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE

Over the two days of competition, Bianca won third overall for the 80cm show jumping and first overall for the 100cm show jumping and was named Reserve Champion Rider for the whole event.

Cassandra won third overall for the 80cm show jumping.

Liz Braid teacher in charge of equestrian and agriculture, Liz Braid, said the sisters are very talented and showed their skills over the two days of competitions in Caboolture.

"They have been working very hard on their riding this year,” Braid said.

TALENTED: Cassandra Johnson collected third place overall for the 80cm show jumping at the Wide Bay Regional Championships in Caboolture on March 18-19 Contributed

Cassandra has recently been named as one of the two equestrian captains of the year, alongside Ella-Rose Steifler.

"They will assist our instructors and myself in coordinating the team, looking after the younger ones and planning for events.

"Our next major event is the Gympie Show. Although there are no school points up for grabs in the equestrian arena, we plan to be there in force, representing our school.

"Then June 3 is our Victory College Open Day. We will have Equestrian displays for the duration of the event.

Braid said some of her students, like Cassie, Bianca and another talented rider in Morgan Mikita, will be competing in Equestrian Queensland Interschool events with a view to the State Championships in Toowoomba at the end of June.

The year will culminate in the National Championships in September, which will also be in Toowoomba.

"This takes a great deal of dedication from both the students and their families,” Braid said.

"Our aim at Victory College is to support our students and families to achieve their goals.

"We certainly have students now who aspire to Olympics.”

Victory College has a team of around 30 students on the books of the equestrian program.

"We do have amazing facilities here. Arena, 12 stables and expanding to do more.

"Certainly the best in the region,” Braid said.