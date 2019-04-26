Gympie singer-songwriter to perform with best of the best

TOP GIG: Gympie singer-songwriter Minnie Marks joins the likes of USA act Eric Bibb and Queensland's Kevin Borch Express on stage at this year's Blues on Broadbeach festival from May 16-19.

TOP GIG: Gympie singer-songwriter Minnie Marks joins the likes of USA act Eric Bibb and Queensland's Kevin Borch Express on stage at this year's Blues on Broadbeach festival from May 16-19. Wezzy Cruze

GYMPIE-based singer-songwriter Minnie Marks joins a stellar line-up at one of Australia's largest free musical festivals next month.

Marks will take the stage alongside more than 70 top blues, folk, soul and rock artists from around the country and overseas at Blues on Broadbeach on the Gold Coast from May 16-19.

Currently touring a new album release Trouble with the Troubadour, Marks has been playing to packed-out shows, leaving little doubt why everybody is touting her as 'the next big thing'.

Be it a festival audience or a bar room packed like a can of sardines, she does does not disappoint.

Playing what she calls dirty sweet rock and roll, Marks has been eating up girl bands since 1994.

Described as "not just some blazingly electrified acoustic guitar playing freak of nature, but also a rare and triple threat”, Marks's songs have been written over the past years of her musical journey around the world.

Blues on Broadbeach is held over four days across 20 different indoor and outdoor stages in Broadbeach locations, allowing you to enjoy some of the best blues music from around the world while dining in top restaurants or relaxing in some of Broadbeach's scenic streets, bars and parks.

With more than 170,000 people attending last year and an economic boost of $21 million into the local economy, this year is set to exceed all expectations.

The 2019 line-up includes Canned Heat (USA), Eric Bibb (USA), Bahamas (Canada), Cedric Burnside (USA) Andre Reyes formerly Of Gipsy Kings (France) and Queensland's Kevin Borich Express.

For more information visit http://bluesonbroadbeach.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bluesonbroad/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bluesonbroadbeach/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bluesonbroad