Gympie singer-songwriter another Golden Guitar hopeful

CAITLYN Shadbolt isn't the only Gympie artist to earn a Golden Guitar nomination this year, with fellow singer-songwriter Graham Rodger also heading to Tamworth in January.

Now in his 20th year as a performer, Mr Rodger has racked up an impressive slew of more than 80 awards in his career, but is still excited at the idea of winning the most prestigious award in Australian country music.

Mr Rodger has picked up a nomination for Bush Ballad of the Year for his song Ghosts of the Murranji.

"I'm quite excited to be included in the awards once again,” he says.

No stranger to the awards, Mr Rodger has been nominated for 16 Golden Guitars in the past, including a win back in 2013.

However, he still finds himself humbled by his ongoing success as a performer, and the love shown by his audience.

"I learnt some time back that the gold is in the people who have supported me all along,” he says.

"They're the supporters who come to the shows, buy the albums and believe in me and my music.”

If Mr Rodger takes home the prize next year, he said the award is as much for his fans as it is for himself.

"Truly the awards are for them (the fans), and if I win it's been through their support and belief in me.”

Following the Golden Guitars, it'll be a busy start to the year for Mr Rodger with a number of shows and guests appearances in Tamworth.

His shows at the Tamworth Community Centre regularly sell out, and have become the stuff of local legend.

Now in the final stages of releasing his 16th album, he also hopes to release The Plains of Nappa Marie while he's in town.

"I reckon this is our best album to date and can't wait to perform the songs live,” he says.

The chance to perform in the heart of the Australian country music scene is one of the main reasons he keeps coming back.

"I love our own shows - we run on adrenaline through the festival and after it's over we have to come down from the high.”