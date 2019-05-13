Gympie Sideshow Alley 'bigger than the Ekka' this year

TIMELESS CLASSIC: Jimmy Brookes with the Wheel of Oz - a new ride for the Gympie Show this year.

TIMELESS CLASSIC: Jimmy Brookes with the Wheel of Oz - a new ride for the Gympie Show this year. Donna Jones

THERE'S no way you could miss the ferris wheel in the middle of the Showgrounds in preparation for this week's Gympie Show.

The Show starts in earnest on Thursday, with three jam-packed days of fun, excitement and competition between graziers, producers, artists, cooks, schools and gardeners from all over the region and beyond

Ferris wheel owner Jimmy Brookes said he was always impressed when he came to Gympie because of the commitment made by the local community.

"I've been coming to Gympie for 20 years and Sideshow Alley here is comparable to any show in Queensland,” he said.

This is the first appearance for his Wheel of Oz which is a timeless classic.

"Sideshow Alley here is bigger than the Ekka. Gympie always gets some great rides,” Mr Brookes said.

"The Ekka might only get one set of Dodgem's. Here you'll get three or four,” he said.

Luke Chambers from the Showman's guild said there would be plenty for all ages and adrenalin levels with high speed thrill rides, and old time classics and rides especially for the little ones.

The Beast, Speed 2, The XXXL, The Spook Ghost Train and Soundwave, are all great rides for those seeking thrills through speed, height or the illusion of danger.

But for those who like a gentler amusement, or are looking for something for the youngsters, Mr Chambers said they too would be spoilt for choice.

"We'll have the Little Pirate Ship, the Cup and Saucers and the Little Kids Roller Coaster there,” he said.

"Plus there will be the Old Time Merry-Go-Round again this year.”

He also said that games of skill and chance, such as the clowns and shooting ranges were all popular at the Gympie Show and there would be plenty of opportunity to win those exciting show prizes.

Pre-sale ride tickets are available again this year, but only until midnight Wednesday and Show secretary Sarah Niemand said bargain hunters should get online to buy their ride tickets.

"Once the Show opens, you won't be able to get them. Last year, we had reports of some people waiting up to two hours at the supermarket to get them so I'd suggest to everyone to buy them online. The average transaction time is about one minute and 53 seconds online,” Ms Niemand said.

To buy the pre-sale ride tickets, head online to gympie show.com.au/tickets or there is a a kiosk at Gympie Central Shopping centre today, tomorrow and Wednesday, 10am to 6pm.

WHAT TO RIDE AT THE GYMPIE SHOW

A fun time on The Beast. Mike Knott BUN310518SHOW25

1. The Beast

THE Beast has arrived! Check out this super machine that will propel you 38m in the air at 120kmh.

It's a rotating gondola that holds 20 people at a time, before whipping them around with the same force as a fighter jet.

RIDES: The thrilling Speed 2 ride. Dane Lillingstone

2. Speed 2

THIS machine propels eight passengers at 100kmh upside down, backwards and up for a knee shaking extreme thrill. If you ride this 50 meter tower of power it is bound to be an experience you'll remember.

The XXXL Contributed

3. The XXXL

THIS bad boy will have you coming back for more and more. It's faster then the speed of light, more exciting than Christmas Day and scarier than your mother-in-law, so they say. You will have to see for yourself.

The Hangover ride. Contributed

4. The Hangover

THE Hangover is for thrill seekers young and old, be prepared to soar through the air on the 360 degrees rotating pendulum arm. The thrill is heightened at night time.

FUN: Ella Staley and Amber Craven-Hughes on the Break Dance ride. TAHLIA STEHBENS

5. The Break Dance

HOP around and hold on tight for an experience full of colour, thumping music and thrills. This ride will have you whipping, doing the nae nae and bop bop and screaming with joy as you hold on tight for an experience full of colour, music and spins.

Soundwave Contributed

6. Soundwave

DESCRIBED as a 'night club on wheels', show-goers last year who tested it endlessly at the Royal Easter Show could not get enough of it, returning to the fast-spinning ride five or six times a day. Each car holds five people so it's perfect for families or groups of friends.

Adventurers can spin into outer-space on the Alien Abduction ride. Mia Armitage

7. Alien Abduction

YOU will get lifted off your feet in this ride and swung upside down and sideways - even taken out of this world. So if you don't mind the 4 gs between your knees, then this is the challenge for you.

Trent Woodall owner of The Spook ghost train at this year's Gympie Show. Renee Albrecht

8. The Spook

WHO doesn't love a ghost train, and this one will delight as it terrifies. Billed as the biggest ghost train in Australia, the multi-million dollar ride was constructed in Italy and is 12m high 24m wide. While there isn't any blood and gore, the ride works on two levels according to owner Trent Woodall.

Kyra Grosskreutz and Toni Simmons had a great time riding the Big Whizzer. Tony Martin

9. Big Whizzer

THIS g-force generating gyrating fun-ride has been a staple on an adrenaline-seekers diet for many years for good reason - it's good fun!