Gympie SHS land $500k for farm rebuild

STUDENTS TO BENEFIT: Nick Window is part of the Gympie SHS agricultural program which will be upgraded.

A $500,000 investment from the state government will help Gympie High School students become budding young farmers and agricultural scientists as the school looks to invest in new and upgraded facilities.

Gympie State High School principal Anthony Lanskey said the investment is a huge boost for students.

"Numbers wise we have $500,000 to invest into our school and education of our students.

"It means our kids will have access to state of the art facilities.”

PLEASANT SURPRISE: Gympie State High School has received $500,000 from the state government to improve their existing agricultural program. PICTURED: Gympie State High School principal Anthony Lanskey, Head of science, agriculture and marine studies Sally Bekker, and P&C President Malcolm Dodt. Rowan Schindler

Majority of the money will be spent on upgrading existing infrastructure, some of which has not been improved in decades.

Power will be added to sheds currently without it, cattle yards will be upgraded and transferred to a more stable, flat area of the school's hilly farm property.

The Gympie State High School operates a ten year infrastructure plan and Mr Lanskey said the upgrade of the agricultural department was on top of the list.

"We have a ten year infrastructure plan in place, on that list we had the upgrade to the agricultural facilities as number one.

"State government budget announced the investment and it came as a pleasant surprise.

"For us we see, and the community sees, agriculture as an important pathway and economy in our area.

"A number of our students go on to study agricultural science at the University of Queensland or University of the Sunshine Coast.

"And of course we have the students who go into farming cattle and agriculture.”

The Gympie SHS agricultural program teaches students hands on skills, such as raising cattle and chickens, farming crops as well as taking produce to market. Rowan Schindler

Mr Lanskey said the school aims to continually improve their education outcomes while also connecting with those skills the community requires in the "real world”.

The school currently grows vegetables for market in Brisbane, as well as beef and chicken products locally.

"We are about giving our kids the best opportunities, Mr Lanskey said.

"Agricultural mechanics, horticulture, all that stuff is handled here.

"It's about giving these kids a hands on experience and a taste of what it is like in the real world.”