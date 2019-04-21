Gympie Showgirls prepare for next big event

BELLES OF THE BALL: Gympie Showgirls Tania Clem (left) and Myrella Corbet are ready for the Gympie Show Ball next weekend, April 27.

BELLES OF THE BALL: Gympie Showgirls Tania Clem (left) and Myrella Corbet are ready for the Gympie Show Ball next weekend, April 27. Donna Jones

IT'S now less than a week until the culmination of a year's worth of work will be judged for Gympie's 2019 Showgirls at the Gympie Show Ball.

The Gympie Show Ball is the final few steps in what has been a massive learning curve for Ring Showgirl Tania Clem and Dairy Showgirl Myrella Corbet.

Still to come for the girls next Saturday is a day of interviews about their knowledge on the Show Society, their communities and their section of agriculture. This will be followed by a cocktail hour and then the ball where the girls will be judged on their dancing and impromptu public speaking.

Gympie Show Society secretary Sarah Niemand said the society is proud of the effort the girls and their supporters have put into their campaigns.

"The fundraising has been amazing this year.

"They ran 24 events between them. It's been a huge effort. They've been really well supported by their families and supporters and of course the committees behind them,” Ms Niemand said.

Some of the events the girls put together were barrel races, car washes, winery tours, trivia nights and team penning events, all designed to raise valuable funds for the Gympie Show.

The 2019 "Everyone Needs a Farmer” Gympie Show Ball will take place at 6pm in the Heritage Hall in Cootharaba Rd on Saturday April 27, 2019. Tickets cost $50 per head and include a two-course meal and are available from sunshinecoasttickets.com.au.

Ms Niemand said entries would soon be open for next year's showgirl event.

"Along with the host of prizes provided through the outstanding support of our valued sponsors, the Queensland Country Life Miss Showgirl Awards provide young Queensland women the opportunity to be involved with a wonderful Queensland tradition - their local show.

"The Queensland Country Life Miss Showgirl is the 'face of Queensland Shows' for 12 months. Her duty is to encourage and promote local shows to Queensland youth.”