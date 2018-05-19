GYMPIE SHOW: Young star gets major poultry win

CHAMP: Ethan Morrison with his winning Golden Duckwing young rooster at the Gympie Show.

CHAMP: Ethan Morrison with his winning Golden Duckwing young rooster at the Gympie Show. Renee Albrecht

THERE are lots of winners in the poultry section at this year's Gympie Show, but perhaps none more impressive than that of 9-year-old junior champion and Curra local Ethan Morrison.

Claiming the Champion Junior Hardfeather title with his unnamed 10-month-old Golden Duckwing chicken, the youth said he had worked hard with his father Clint to successfully enter the competition on Wednesday.

BONUS SHOW COVERAGE

GUIDE: All you need to know about the 2018 Gympie Show

PHOTO GALLERY: Thursday night at the Show

GALLERY: 35 photos, thousands head to second day of Show

"You have to spray them with vanish, rub it into their legs and leave it on for a little bit, and then you have to wipe it off and give them a bath.

"You give hardfeathers a bath two weeks before the Show.

"On Show day you have to spray their legs and their comb with oil to make sure it's more reddish.”

The newest junior champion said he enjoyed "mostly the showing part” when it came to looking after he and his dad's chooks, which he estimated were "between 50 and 70” in total.

"I usually just show one,” he said.

"This isn't the first time I've won; I've also won at Maryborough.

"I'm happy to win.”

Reflecting on his son's win, Mr Morrison said the pair were committed members of the local poultry club and would continue to present at shows for years to come.

"We're a part of the Gympie Poultry Club, and we've competed at shows in Maryborough and Maleny as well,” he said.

"The reason why he gets the roosters is because he tells me to put them in the incubator.”

On deciding a name for his winning young rooster, Ethan said he wouldn't be able to name him 'Champ' until "he wins a few more shows”.

Stay tuned for the full list of poultry section winners as part of our post-show coverage next week.