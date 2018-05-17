Gympie Show weather takes a turn - but fear not

The cool clear wintry weather that heralded the opening of the 2018 Show have turned this afternoon.

The cool clear wintry weather that heralded the opening of the 2018 Show have turned this afternoon. contributed

THE cool clear wintery skies over Gympie on the opening morning of the 2018 Show have turned to cloudy, damp, blustery conditions heading into the evening.

Radar vision of Gympie region 4.20pm thanks to Bureau of Meteorology contributed

The temperature has dropped to about 19C and should drop another 3C by 6pm.

The cloud cover should keep the temperature from plumetting with the sunset out at the Showgrounds, though there is a 40% of showers and even a small thunderstorm this evening, and the wind will be southeasterly at 20-30km/h.

In previous years the Gympie Show has tended to either be freezing cold or very wet.

The good news is that tomorrow and Saturday will be sunny or mostly sunny with only light winds.

Temperatures will range from 12 to 24 tomorrow and 9 to 25 on Saturday.

A surface trough extends from the eastern Gulf Country down through the central and southeastern interior.

Across the state, the trough will weaken into Friday as a firm ridge extends over much of the state from a strong, slow-moving high pressure system over the Great Australian Bight. An upper trough over central Queensland will move slowly east during the remainder of today and Friday, increasing shower activity across parts of central and eastern Queensland. A burst of dry air will then extend over southern and central districts during the weekend, leading to sunny conditions. A trough moving through southeast Queensland and a renewal of the southeast flow in its wake may lead to the slight chance of showers developing about the exposed east coast south of about the Whitsundays during Monday.