Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FAMILY STYLE: Cousins Symone Cannon (left), and Helena Embrey have entered eight cows, including Ayrshire cow Sunny Days Topaz, with their families for judging in the 2018 Gympie Show Dairy Cattle section. Judging starts this morning.
FAMILY STYLE: Cousins Symone Cannon (left), and Helena Embrey have entered eight cows, including Ayrshire cow Sunny Days Topaz, with their families for judging in the 2018 Gympie Show Dairy Cattle section. Judging starts this morning. Josh Preston
News

GYMPIE SHOW: Udderly exciting dairy comp begins

JOSH PRESTON
by
18th May 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANTICIPATION is running high for this year's Dairy Cattle competition at the Gympie Show, as all competitors set their sights firmly on the coveted Grand Champion prize.

Yesterday's Show action saw the entrants working tirelessly to prepare for the intense and meticulous judging of every individual animal from 8:30 this morning, led by chief steward Ray Zerner.

LAST YEAR'S WINNER: Cochrane jersey is cream of the crop

GUIDE: All you need to know about the 2018 Gympie Show

Total entries have again exceeded the century mark this year, with an estimated 110 cattle to be assessed within their specific categories before the cream of the crop progress to the final stage.

Mr Zerner said he was expecting top quality competition despite a slight decrease in entrants from last year's figures.

"We've got over 100 cattle again this year, and the quality is good, so no doubt it will be a good show this year,” he said.

"Three big teams didn't come this year, so that's the difference in numbers, but the quality is still there.

"Our sponsorships are amazing, and that's a big reason why I don't think any dairy show in Australia can match us.”

ALL SMILES: Cooper Parker, Klara Parker and Sophia Wright (with Glen-Echo Jersey HIP Fingers) are part of a three-generation Kenilworth family competing at this year's Gympie show.
ALL SMILES: Cooper Parker, Klara Parker and Sophia Wright (with Glen-Echo Jersey HIP Fingers) are part of a three-generation Kenilworth family competing at this year's Gympie show. Josh Preston

The section's two judges are set for a busy schedule today, with judging for the six different breeds across three age classes to commence in the morning, before the supreme champion is decided in time for the Show's Grand Parade at 2pm.

The excitement is contagious for local cousins Symone Cannon (from Imbil) and Helena Embrey (from Curra), who have entered eight cows in the competition with their families.

Mrs Embrey said they were happy to be participating but would be aiming for Grand Champion glory.

best udder cattle competitions dairy cattle gympie region gympie show gympie show 2018 gympie showgrounds
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Iconic Gympie property could be bargain of century at $165K

    Iconic Gympie property could be bargain of century at $165K

    News The property has house a Gympie business for 118 years - most of those as a convenience store

    • 18th May 2018 12:06 AM
    'It's good to be back': Fredman romps in with 65% of votes

    premium_icon 'It's good to be back': Fredman romps in with 65% of votes

    Council News Division 8 by-election a landslide on preferences.

    • 18th May 2018 12:03 AM
    Probation help for alcoholic driver

    Probation help for alcoholic driver

    News Magistrate blasts police on double jeopardy drink driving charges

    • 18th May 2018 12:01 AM
    60 years on, Goomeri grazier has still got it

    premium_icon 60 years on, Goomeri grazier has still got it

    Offbeat Sweep of ribbons claimed as Gympie Show cattle competition opens.

    • 18th May 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners