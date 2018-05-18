GYMPIE SHOW: Udderly exciting dairy comp begins

FAMILY STYLE: Cousins Symone Cannon (left), and Helena Embrey have entered eight cows, including Ayrshire cow Sunny Days Topaz, with their families for judging in the 2018 Gympie Show Dairy Cattle section. Judging starts this morning.

FAMILY STYLE: Cousins Symone Cannon (left), and Helena Embrey have entered eight cows, including Ayrshire cow Sunny Days Topaz, with their families for judging in the 2018 Gympie Show Dairy Cattle section. Judging starts this morning. Josh Preston

ANTICIPATION is running high for this year's Dairy Cattle competition at the Gympie Show, as all competitors set their sights firmly on the coveted Grand Champion prize.

Yesterday's Show action saw the entrants working tirelessly to prepare for the intense and meticulous judging of every individual animal from 8:30 this morning, led by chief steward Ray Zerner.

LAST YEAR'S WINNER: Cochrane jersey is cream of the crop

GUIDE: All you need to know about the 2018 Gympie Show

Total entries have again exceeded the century mark this year, with an estimated 110 cattle to be assessed within their specific categories before the cream of the crop progress to the final stage.

Mr Zerner said he was expecting top quality competition despite a slight decrease in entrants from last year's figures.

"We've got over 100 cattle again this year, and the quality is good, so no doubt it will be a good show this year,” he said.

"Three big teams didn't come this year, so that's the difference in numbers, but the quality is still there.

"Our sponsorships are amazing, and that's a big reason why I don't think any dairy show in Australia can match us.”

ALL SMILES: Cooper Parker, Klara Parker and Sophia Wright (with Glen-Echo Jersey HIP Fingers) are part of a three-generation Kenilworth family competing at this year's Gympie show. Josh Preston

The section's two judges are set for a busy schedule today, with judging for the six different breeds across three age classes to commence in the morning, before the supreme champion is decided in time for the Show's Grand Parade at 2pm.

The excitement is contagious for local cousins Symone Cannon (from Imbil) and Helena Embrey (from Curra), who have entered eight cows in the competition with their families.

Mrs Embrey said they were happy to be participating but would be aiming for Grand Champion glory.