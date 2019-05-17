Gympie Show tractor pull is pulling the crowds

PLENTY OF PULL: Barry Byrne, secretary of the Bidderston Tractor Pull Club, with an International tractor which has two 345 International petrol engines.

PLENTY OF PULL: Barry Byrne, secretary of the Bidderston Tractor Pull Club, with an International tractor which has two 345 International petrol engines. Donna Jones

WHEN the tractor pull started up at the Gympie Show today, it could be heard clear across the main ring.

"When people hear them start up, they come from every direction,” Bidderston Tractor Pull Club secretary and tractor pull announcer Barry Byrne said.

Brett "Moses" Schubert with his 1959 Fordson Farm Major which he has repaired and restored. This is only the second tractor pull he has been involved with, as at his last meet, he blew a head-gasket. Donna Jones

"We love coming to the Gympie Show.

"We get the best crowd here from anywhere.”

A competitor kicks up some mud at the Gympie Show tractor pull. Donna Jones

The tractor pull is on three times tomorrow and is certainly a great spectacle.

Participants attempt to drag a special sledge up the increasingly slippery and muddy track as far as they can.

Brett Schubert in his 1959 Fordson pulls the sled, which has a weight which slowly travels forward up the central runner gradually increasing the resistance to being dragged, simulating an increase in weight. Donna Jones

The sledge has a slowly moving counterbalance which, as it moves up the rail, pushes a platform more forcefully against the ground.

The more downward pressure on the platform, the greater the resistance to the drag, thereby simulating dragging additional weight.

The sled component is dragged behind the tractor with the orange sailed component increasing the friction with the ground the further forward it travels up the central runner. This creates greater resistance and simulates additional weight. Donna Jones

Barry said some of the vintage and modified tractors could pull between 28 and 30 tonne (27.5 - 29.5 tons).

The International tractor which has two 345 International petrol engines. Donna Jones

But he was keen to point out it's not really a competition.

"It's more of an exhibition,” he said.

There were a number of participants in both the individual or single tractor pull and the tandem pull, where two tractors are hooked together to increase their effectiveness.

This articulated tandem ferguson tractor was restored and created by one of the Gympie participants. Donna Jones

Participants have come from Kingaroy, Gympie and, of course, the Bidderston Tractor Pull Club just to take part and next weekend are off to Dalby.

You can check out the Tractor Pull in Machinery Alley Saturday at 10am, 1pm and 4pm.