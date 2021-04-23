Gympie Show thwarts COVID to follow tradition

A file photo of Fruit and Veg Judge Colin Dabelstein with Annette Bambling at the Gympie Show.

Organisers of this year’s Gympie Show have had some more good news this week, with Queensland Health approving the sale of all produce from the Fruit and Vegetable Pavilion in keeping with the Show Saturday tradition.

It was exciting news for fruit and vegetable exhibitors, a Show spokeswoman said.

“Come 3pm on Saturday afternoon, patrons of the Show will be able purchase a box or two,” she said.

“This year, Fruit & Veg are changing things up, rolling up the roller doors and facing all the displays, directly to the public, making it easier to comply with COVID requirements.

“We are having three entry areas (sections) for our exhibitors, making social distancing easier.

“Section 1: Commercial/Open/ Pumpkin & Edible Grammas exhibitors, back door, Pavilion side, previous exhibitor’s entry area.

“Section 2: Senior Home Garden exhibitors, front roller door, Pavilion side.

Gympie Show Fruit and Veg judge Maurice Burgess with champion Fruit and Veg. File photo.

“Section 3: Junior Home Garden exhibitors, front roller door, Grandstand side.

“We’re asking, if you’re entering in more than one section, (Commercial & Senior Home Garden), please fill in an entry form for each section.”

More than $5000 in sponsorship is up for grabs in prizes this year.

“ We have doubled the prize money for our Senior and Junior Home Garden exhibits, 1st- $4 and 2nd- $2. All commercial grower will go into the draw, to win a two-night stay at the Sleepy Lagoon Motel at Tin Can Bay. The Commercial/Open exhibitor that wins the Grand Champion Exhibit, can take home in excess of $700 worth of money/trophies.”

