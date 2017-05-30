Gympie Show stall holder fined in 'BS low act'

A stall holder at this year's Gympie Show is unimpressed with police for copping him a parking fine for his trouble.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I WAS a stall holder at the 2017 Gympie Show and spent three full days from 8am to 9.30pm at the Show.

Friday was a very wet and miserable day so it was a disappointment that a lot of people did not come to the Show on the public holiday to support the show committee and the community as it only happens once a year.

Friday, on the public holiday, I, like so many others parked on the street away from the front gate, not on public footpaths nor obstructing driveways of those that live within walking distance, white lines on the roads and plenty of room for parking and driving, only to receive a fine in the mail yesterday.

Nothing on the day was left to notify drivers on windscreens for a parking in a "No Stopping" (zone). $48, thank you very much. BS, low act, as far as I am concerned and we are suppose to show respect and support police?

Seriously disappointed as I had asked the front gate if that was okay to park my vehicle there as it was a muddy, disgusting mess in the car park out the back of the Show and I was not driving a 4WD and had things to drop off and then park.

This to me and I am sure most of the public is a revenue making business - not okay.

Everyone there were sitting ducks and think it is disgusting to say the least that this has now left me ever wanting to support the Show or the community on these days where we take our families, rain, hail or shine to show support so it can run again next year.

Disappointed.

Victoria Cuzzubbo,

Canina.