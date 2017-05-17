Gympie show program: what's on tomorrow?

Show jumping is one of the many activities and events on offer tomorrow at the Gympie Show.

THE Gympie show kicks off tomorrow, and here's when you catch all of the excitement.

(Please note all performance times are approximate.)

USC Pavilion

9AM Joyology

10AM GTA - 150 years of Gympie

11AM USC

NOON Joyology

1PM GTA - 150 years of Gympie

3PM Joyology

4PM AICM

5PM Dance Academy

6PM GTA - 150 years of Gympie

7PM Fashion Parade - Brought to you by Deb's Country Outfitters and Intimo

8PM GMSOE - Duet/Solo

The Gympie Show starts tomorrow. Greg Miller

Saddle World

Main Arena

From 7AM Show jumping throughout the day, table A jumping contest,110cm and 120cm height class including Future Stars Champions

8AM Led pony and horse breed classes including: miniature horses/ponies, thoroughbreds, Australian stock horses, Arabians, quarter horses, brumby, paints, and other

3.30PM Jumping 130cm height class

5.30PM Junior Six Bar

6PM Cooloola Milk Harness Racing Cup (Trotting Heat)

6.30PM FMX Kaos Entertainment

6.45PM Cooloola Milk Harness Racing Cup (Trotting Heat)

7PM Six Bar Jumping

7.30PM Machinery/ Sponsors Grand Parade

7.45PM Cooloola Milk Harness Racing Cup (Trotting Heat)

8PM Fireworks - Tom Grady last colour competition

8.15PM FMX Kaos Entertainment

8.45PM Cooloola Milk Harness Racing Cup (Trotting Final)

9PM AICM

The Beast is coming to Gympie for this year's show. Contributed

Winners Garden Stage

11AM Zumba

NOON CCC School Band

1PM Gympie South School Band

2PM James Nash Academy of Creative Arts

4PM GMSOE - Gympie Music School of Excellence

6PM AICM

Gympie Regional Council Rodeo Arena

10AM Cattle Dog Trials

11AM Jenquine - Double Dan Horsemanship

12.30PM Cattle Dog Trials

1.30PM Jenquine - Double Dan Horsemanship

2.30PM Cattle Dog Trials

3.30PM Jenquine - Double Dan Horsemanship

4.30PM Cattle Dog Trials

Around the Grounds

8AM Stud Cattle Judging

9AM Prime Cattle Judging; USC Pavilion Open; USC Education Trail Open - all day; GGRP - Gympie Gold Regional Produce; Cruizey Camel Rides - animal nursery - all day; Luke's Reptile Kingdom display opens; RSPCA display opens; Rotary marquee opens - Kandanga Farm Store and Cleanaway displays; animal nursery open; Poultry Pavilion open; cage birds pavilion open

9.30AM Fire and Rescue Machinery Alley - breathing apparatus display

10AM Gympie Gold Regional Produce; fruit and vegetable open; Vanderfield Cattleman's Bar Open; Noah's Pig Racing - race track

10.15AM Fire and Rescue Machinery Alley - kitchen fire trailer

11AM Fire and Rescue Machinery Alley - breathing apparatus display

NOON Presentation of Trophies - Prime Cattle - Ramsey Arena; Noah's Pig Racing - race track

12.15PM Fire and Rescue Machinery Alley - kitchen fire trailer

12.30PM Prime Cattle Auction - cattle yards

1.45PM Fire and Rescue Machinery Alley - kitchen fire trailer

2PM Noah's Pig Racing - race track

3PM Tractor Pull; Fire and Rescue Machinery Alley - breathing apparatus display

4PM Noah's Pig Racing - race track

4.15PM Fire and Rescue Machinery Alley - kitchen trailer

5.15PM Fire and Rescue Machinery Alley - road crash display

6.30PM Judging of Super Bull Challenge - Ramsey Arena