Gympie show program: what's on tomorrow?

THE Gympie show kicks off tomorrow, and here's when you catch all of the excitement.
(Please note all performance times are approximate.)
USC Pavilion
9AM Joyology
10AM GTA - 150 years of Gympie
11AM USC
NOON Joyology
1PM GTA - 150 years of Gympie
3PM Joyology
4PM AICM
5PM Dance Academy
6PM GTA - 150 years of Gympie
7PM Fashion Parade - Brought to you by Deb's Country Outfitters and Intimo
8PM GMSOE - Duet/Solo
Saddle World
Main Arena
From 7AM Show jumping throughout the day, table A jumping contest,110cm and 120cm height class including Future Stars Champions
8AM Led pony and horse breed classes including: miniature horses/ponies, thoroughbreds, Australian stock horses, Arabians, quarter horses, brumby, paints, and other
3.30PM Jumping 130cm height class
5.30PM Junior Six Bar
6PM Cooloola Milk Harness Racing Cup (Trotting Heat)
6.30PM FMX Kaos Entertainment
6.45PM Cooloola Milk Harness Racing Cup (Trotting Heat)
7PM Six Bar Jumping
7.30PM Machinery/ Sponsors Grand Parade
7.45PM Cooloola Milk Harness Racing Cup (Trotting Heat)
8PM Fireworks - Tom Grady last colour competition
8.15PM FMX Kaos Entertainment
8.45PM Cooloola Milk Harness Racing Cup (Trotting Final)
9PM AICM
Winners Garden Stage
11AM Zumba
NOON CCC School Band
1PM Gympie South School Band
2PM James Nash Academy of Creative Arts
4PM GMSOE - Gympie Music School of Excellence
6PM AICM
Gympie Regional Council Rodeo Arena
10AM Cattle Dog Trials
11AM Jenquine - Double Dan Horsemanship
12.30PM Cattle Dog Trials
1.30PM Jenquine - Double Dan Horsemanship
2.30PM Cattle Dog Trials
3.30PM Jenquine - Double Dan Horsemanship
4.30PM Cattle Dog Trials
Around the Grounds
8AM Stud Cattle Judging
9AM Prime Cattle Judging; USC Pavilion Open; USC Education Trail Open - all day; GGRP - Gympie Gold Regional Produce; Cruizey Camel Rides - animal nursery - all day; Luke's Reptile Kingdom display opens; RSPCA display opens; Rotary marquee opens - Kandanga Farm Store and Cleanaway displays; animal nursery open; Poultry Pavilion open; cage birds pavilion open
9.30AM Fire and Rescue Machinery Alley - breathing apparatus display
10AM Gympie Gold Regional Produce; fruit and vegetable open; Vanderfield Cattleman's Bar Open; Noah's Pig Racing - race track
10.15AM Fire and Rescue Machinery Alley - kitchen fire trailer
11AM Fire and Rescue Machinery Alley - breathing apparatus display
NOON Presentation of Trophies - Prime Cattle - Ramsey Arena; Noah's Pig Racing - race track
12.15PM Fire and Rescue Machinery Alley - kitchen fire trailer
12.30PM Prime Cattle Auction - cattle yards
1.45PM Fire and Rescue Machinery Alley - kitchen fire trailer
2PM Noah's Pig Racing - race track
3PM Tractor Pull; Fire and Rescue Machinery Alley - breathing apparatus display
4PM Noah's Pig Racing - race track
4.15PM Fire and Rescue Machinery Alley - kitchen trailer
5.15PM Fire and Rescue Machinery Alley - road crash display
6.30PM Judging of Super Bull Challenge - Ramsey Arena