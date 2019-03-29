Gympie show is calling for nominations

SHOWTIME: Carter and Amanda Vorgias enjoy Day 3 of the Gympie Show last year. This years show is expected to be bigger and better than ever.

THE countdown is on with just 46 days remaining until the Gympie Show and organisers are calling for nominations, in particular for children's events.

The show has been running since 1877 and marks 142 years, but this show is set to be bigger and better.

Secretary Sarah Niemand said it was due to the continued support from the community that makes the event a huge success each year.

Best novelty Use of Fruit or Vegetable from 2018. Sarah Niemand

"Getting children involved in the show is rewarding and crucial to our ongoing success. Kids love the show, they think of fairy floss, sideshow alley and showbags,” she said.

"They also love the animal nursery, dairy section, rodeo and horse events.”

"Last year we welcomed more than 2000 primary school children and parent supervisors to enjoy the show free of charge and this year we will be doing that again on Thursday May 16.

Decorated Biscuit and decorated cupcake from 2018. Sarah Niemand

"We also have our education trail which allows children to observe and answer questions all around the grounds and go into the draw for $500 in prize money. We would like to encourage all children and parents to consider putting an entry into the show, there are so many great sections and classes and great prizes too.”

10 Quick and easy classes for children to enter:

Cooking

Packet Cake, any variety (up to 16 years) FREE

4 Decorated Patty Cakes (up to 16 years) FREE judged on decoration only

4 Decorated Arrowroot Biscuits (10 years and under) FREE

Fruit & Veg

. Best Novelty Use of Fruit and or Vegetable (Kindy to Year 6), FREE

. Dish of Small Tomatoes (Junior Home Garden, 17 years and under), FREE

Lego

. Creation using a Lego Kit (3 years and up), $1

Cage Birds

. Junior Pet Bird (-15 years), 55cents

Art & Craft

. Mother's Day Gift (4 to 17 years), FREE

. Artwork Picture - any subject, any medium (4 to 17 years), FREE

Novelty Dogs

. Best Tail Wagger OR Best Treat Catcher, $2