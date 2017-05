FINER DAYS: The Gympie Show Grand Parade, cancelled today because of inclement weather, has been an important feature of previous shows.

THE Gympie Show Grand Parade has been cancelled because of weather.

It seems the prospect of clearing conditions on Saturday has come too late for Show organisers and exibitors, too late to save the Grand Parade anyway.

The parade is normally a highlight of the Show, which has been running over a time that spans three centuries, from the 19th to the 21st.

Organisers are hoping for a big morning on Saturday, with patrons taking advantage of improving conditions on the last day of the Show