Gympie Show fruit and vegetable section needs you

THERE are only 10 weeks left before the Gympie Show opens its gates to showcase what our district can produce even in the harshest of conditions.

Are you someone that just has to visit the Fruit & Vegetable Pavilion when you attend the Gympie Show?

A section spokeswoman said there were more than 20 volunteers just waiting to show case what our district can produce.

"Once again we see our district in the middle of a drought and with little water; our farmers and home gardeners are doing it really tough,” the spokeswoman said.

"Help put on an amazing display by bringing in your produce. Just one or two entries from you can make a difference.

"Every entry counts.”

There are three sections to this year's fruit and veg section:

Open: This section is for anyone who can enter a tray or carton of fruit or veg. You don't have to be a commercial grower to enter; you just have to fill the tray/box. Judges like to see clean produce, uniform in size, colour and neatness in packing.

Senior Home Garden: In this section you only need eg; three navel oranges, one papaw, a dish of rosellas or a bunch/bundle of shallots, depending on what you are entering. Children and adults can enter this section. If you look after just a couple of produce in your garden we will do our utmost to display it at its best.

Junior Home Garden: This is open for children 17 years and under. Entry shoud have eg three oranges, 20 pods of beans or a bunch of herbs. Just seeing their faces when they fine their produce on display brings a smile to you face.

To enter, come with your produce to the WF Bishop Building (the building between the grandstand and the main pavilion) on Tuesday, May 16 from 8am-7pm or Wednesday, May 17 from 6.30-10am. Judging starts at 10.30 am.

Get your Schedule at the office near the ring or online at www.gympieshow.com.au, select schedule, Fruit & Veg. Please note it is now Section 9.

"The fruit and vegetable section is once again is generously sponsored by over 35 businesses and because of that we have 27 trophies to be awarded on Saturday, May 20,” the spokeswoman said.

"We would love for one of these trophies to go to you.”

Inquiries Marianne 5483 2920.