GYMPIE SHOW: 'Extra special' win for dairy champ

FROM LEFT: Major sponsors Kai Blair and Tom and Lyn Grady with Supreme Dairy Cow winner Hotshot EXD Gem, led by Chad Parker. Renee Albrecht

EMOTIONAL scenes highlighted Day 2 of the Gympie Show as Aaron and Deb Tippett's five-year-old Jersey cow Hotshot EXD Gem took this year's Supreme Dairy Cow crown.

Mr Tippett, who could not attend the Show due to serious illness, had his winning cow presented by long-time friend and fellow competitor Chad Parker after lead judge Adam Forbes completed the lengthy selection process.

Accepting the prize on behalf of his good mate, an emotional Mr Parker said it was an "extra special win” in reflecting on the journey to get Hotshot ready for the show.

Mr Parker's wife Carita said both the Parker and Tippett families had been showing cattle in the Gympie dairy competition "for years” and shared a close bond as a result.

"He (Aaron) pretty much grew up at our place in Kenilworth; he worked for Chad's parents for years and the cows all live at our place,” Mrs Parker said.

"It's a very special win.

"There's lots of preparation (for the Show), they get separated ... and put in the Show cow paddock at home. They've been separated for about three weeks and get extra hay and stuff leading up to the Show.

"It's 24 hours when you're at the Show, you've got to watch them all night and all day.

"We've been camping out since Tuesday.”

Chief dairy steward Ray Zerner said the competition had seen "outstanding quality” this year despite a drop in overall numbers, with every competitor "bringing their best cow”.

Mr Zerner described Mr Tippett as an "amazing bloke”.

"He was showing cattle for the Parkers when he didn't have a farm, but you wouldn't have known they weren't his cattle,” he said.

"This couldn't have happened to a better bloke.”

Mr Zerner said the considerable list of sponsors had made the competition a success.