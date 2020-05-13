Gympie Show event goes ahead despite Show being cancelled

While the Gympie Show has been cancelled this year, Gympie kids have still been able to participate in an least one of the competitions.

THE cancelling of the Gympie Show has hit the community in general pretty hard but one Show competition has found a way to hold their event during lockdown and it’s been a roaring success.

Carly Duckworth came up with the idea to hold the Lego competition online this year, due to the COVID-19 social distancing and public event restrictions and the idea has been wholeheartedly embraced, not just by competitors, but other Show event organisers.

The online competition was open to children under 16-years-old with the instruction to create an artwork from Lego, with the only provision that it not be a kit build.

Boaz Rogers (12 years old) with his creation, 'The Battle of Endor'

Ms Duckworth said the Gympie Show Lego competition received more than 100 entries from children not just in the Gympie region, but from right across the south east and down into northern New South Wales.

To enter, the children had to provide at least two photographs of their masterpiece, showing the size and scope of the build.

“The entries are great. The kids are just so creative. I’m blown away by how amazing some of the designs are. Some of those kids are just so clever,” Ms Duckworth said.

The Lego competition closed last Friday and the photographs of the entries have been sent on to the judges, with a decision hopefully handed down next week in each of the three age categories.

Max & Nina Edmondstone (ages 4 & 6) with their piece, 'The Jump of Fire!'

Judging the work will be a judge from Lego Australia, Gympie Show Lego Steward Shane Jocumsen and Lorraine Broadley from Gympie Toyworld, who are also sponsoring the event and putting up the cash prizes.

With the success of the Lego competition, Ms Duckworth said other Show event Stewards are looking to her and Mr Jocumsen to help them to organise their events for online.

“It’s a way we can still have the excitement of the Gympie Show while helping to protect the health of the community,” Ms Duckworth said.