Gympie Show Ball a great success

Donna Jones | 24th Apr 2017 2:56 PM
CONGRATULATIONS WENDY WARD: Myles Newcombe and Wendy Ward, winner Miss Showgirl 2017.
CONGRATULATIONS WENDY WARD: Myles Newcombe and Wendy Ward, winner Miss Showgirl 2017.

IT WAS a glittering night of gold and black at the 2017 Gympie Show Ball.

That's fitting, considering the theme was "Golden Era” to fit in with Gympie's 150th birthday.

More than 240 ball-goers danced the night away on Saturday at the Gympie Civic Centre and were witness to the crowning of the 2017 Gympie Show Girl, Wendy Ward.

Wendy was representing the Beef section and was crowned Miss Showgirl 2017 ahead of fellow contenders, Georganna Williamson (Ring Showgirl) and Karlee Dennien (Dairy Showgirl).

Judges Ben Riches, Sharon O'Brien and Rebecca Barbaro had a tough time judging the girls during the day on their eloquence, speech, dress, presentation and general and specialised knowledge of their fields, before the official presentation at the ball in the evening.

Georganna Williamson was judged Miss Charity after raising $37,774 for the Show Society, while the crown of Miss Junior Showgirl went to Casey Armstrong.

Having won the coveted title of Miss Showgirl 2017, Wendy Ward will now move on to the Near North Coast Subchamber judging, and the winner of the that competition will go the Ekka in Brisbane.

The Gympie Show Society members are working furiously behind the scenes to prepare for the 2017 Gympie Show, which is now less than 31/2 weeks away.

New at the show this year will be the USC Education Trail where school children will be given a "passport” to be stamped at various stalls, pavilions and exhibits to help them learn about interesting and related facts.

Also at the show will be three separate plays performed by the Gympie Theatre Association as part of G150 celebrations. These three plays will highlight historical stories from the Gympie region and will be performed by both adult and child amateur performers.

Show secretary Donna Dodson said the office is desperately seeking volunteers to help with administrative tasks.

"We've normally got a few more people on board, this close to the show,” she said.

They're after people to fold programs, do stapling and other general admin tasks and if you can help, contact the office on 54821721.

Topics:  entertainment news g150 gympie show 2017 gympie show ball showgirls

